SINGAPORE, Aug 1 — A 55-year-old man has been charged in Singapore with kicking a woman in face, causing injuries from which she later died.

Abu Talib Johari was charged on July 4 with voluntarily causing grievous hurt to 59-year-old Rupiah Buang, The Straits Times reported.

The alleged incident took place between 6pm and 7pm on June 29 inside a flat at Block 9 Teck Whye Lane.

The charge sheet did not disclose the relationship between Talib, a Singaporean, and the deceased.

Following the charge, Talib was remanded at Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre for a medical examination.

At a court hearing today, the police prosecutor requested a six-week adjournment to complete investigations and asked that Talib be denied bail.

He cited the seriousness of the alleged unprovoked assault and concern for witness tampering, as two of Talib’s children reportedly witnessed the incident.

Talib, appearing via video link and speaking through a Malay interpreter, pleaded for leniency so he could return home and settle personal matters.

District Judge Eugene Teo denied the request and agreed that bail should not be granted, with the next court mention set for September 12.

Talib would be liable for up to 10 years’ imprisonment if convicted, but would escape caning due to his age.