SINGAPORE, July 31 — Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA) has cleared the public to resume water-based activities and recreational fishing around Tuas Second Link, including near Raffles Marina, following a chemical spill last week.

According to a report by The Straits Times, the agency updated its advisory in a Facebook post on July 30, lifting a previous warning issued on July 24.

The initial alert was prompted by a road accident on the Malaysian side of the Second Link, where a collision involving two tankers caused a container carrying propylene glycol to fall into the sea.

NEA said it has since been monitoring water quality along the Johor Strait and around the affected area.

The agency noted that recent tests showed water conditions remain within normal levels, with only trace amounts of the chemical detected.

The Singapore Food Agency has also been engaging local fish farms, and there have been no reports of impact so far.

NEA said local fish stocks are safe for consumption.

National water agency PUB is also keeping an eye on seawater intake at desalination plants.

There are currently no disruptions, including at Tuas South Desalination Plant, the largest of the five facilities, three of which are located in Tuas.

Propylene glycol is commonly used in food, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, and is considered safe for people and marine life in small quantities.

It also breaks down naturally in water, NEA said in an earlier statement.