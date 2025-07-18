SINGAPORE, July 18 — Twelve Singapore Pools punters struck it rich with about S$1.2 million (RM4.2 million) each after no one won the S$12.7 million (RM44.5 million) Toto jackpot on July 17.

Because it was the fourth draw without a Group 1 winner, the massive prize rolled down to the 12 Group 2 tickets, The Straits Times reported today.

The winning numbers were 7, 8, 17, 29, 32, 42 and 1.

The winning tickets were bought at places like Tampines, Race Course Road and Toa Payoh, though it’s unclear if they were bought solo or shared.

Separately, there were 609 winners in Group 3 who will each take home S$1,658 (RM5,810).

The jackpot had snowballed from S$1.2 million (RM4.2 million) on July 7 to S$5.8 million (RM20.3 million) on July 14 before hitting its RM44.5 million peak.