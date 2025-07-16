SINGAPORE, July 16 — Singapore has introduced a national guidebook to standardise the assessment and referral process for individuals seeking mental health support, as part of the country’s four-tier care model, reported Xinhua.

Unveiling the guide at the eighth Singapore Mental Health Conference, Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon highlighted findings from a 2023 national survey showing that 15 per cent of residents reported experiencing poor mental health.

To better match individuals with appropriate levels of care and ensure effective use of resources, Singapore’s tiered model organises mental health services into four tiers, based on the severity of symptoms, complexity of needs, and intensity of interventions required.

Tier one comprises foundational support such as school-based mental health curricula, digital self-help platforms, and community-based resources like parent groups and peer networks. Tier four includes psychiatric assessment and medical intervention by trained professionals.

For example, if an individual experiencing moderate distress is initially supported through a tier two service and is assessed through a standardised tool to require more intensive care, they will be referred to tier three for further intervention, Koh said.

The guidebook initially focuses on managing depression, anxiety, and suicidality, and may later be expanded to include less common mental health conditions.

Koh also announced plans to expand acute psychiatric services across all regional healthcare clusters to improve accessibility and continuity of care across the island. — Bernama-Xinhua