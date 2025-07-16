SINGAPORE, July 16 — A 26-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking a woman with a knife at Singapore’s Kallang Wave Mall in the early hours of Monday morning.

Chua Jing Yuan is accused of slashing 29-year-old Choong Wen Ting on the neck and stabbing her in the chest with the intention of killing her, according to charge sheets seen by The Straits Times.

The incident reportedly took place at around 1.20am on July 14 along a walkway in the mall.

The Straits Times understands that Chua and Choong did not know each other. Court documents did not reveal a motive for the alleged assault.

Police said Chua was disarmed and detained by members of the public before officers arrived and arrested him.

He sustained injuries during the incident and was charged in hospital yesterday, in a closed-door session not open to the media.

Choong was taken to hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Authorities said they will be seeking a court order to remand Chua for psychiatric assessment.

If found guilty of attempted murder, Chua faces life imprisonment or up to 20 years in jail, along with a possible fine and caning.