SINGAPORE, July 13 — Singapore’s public hospitals are reportedly elevating the standard of patient meals by partnering with top chefs and established food brands to offer more nutritious and appetising options, challenging the stereotype of bland hospital food.

The Straits Times reported that at Alexandra Hospital, for example, a new “Featured Chef Menu” was developed by Michelin-starred chef Emmanuel Stroobant of Saint Pierre, in collaboration with the hospital’s culinary team.

“Hospital food is often associated with blandness or lack of variety, but I believe with a little creativity and attention to detail, it can be transformed into a delicious, healthy experience that complements the healing process,” Stroobant was quoted saying.

Stroobant, who moved to Singapore from Belgium in 1999, said the collaboration allows him to give back to the community through food, especially for elderly patients who form a significant portion of hospital admissions.

Available once a week at no additional cost for patients on regular texture diets, the meals are prepared using refined methods such as steaming and boiling, with reduced salt and no heavy sauces, in line with hospital dietary guidelines.

The menu launched this month has garnered praise from patients, including professional chef Leong Zheng Hao.

“All the dishes in the Chinese menu looked very appetising and visually enticing, especially the colourful steamed vegetable rice. After tasting, I found all the dishes tasty and complemented each other,” Leong was quoted saying.

“The sea bass with ginger and mandarin was very tender and fresh, and the dessert of steamed pear with rock sugar and goji berries tasted light with just the right amount of mild sweetness – a great way to end the meal.”

Meanwhile, Singapore General Hospital (SGH) has also introduced gourmet-style meals through collaborations with popular chains Jumbo Group of Restaurants and 328 Katong Laksa, adapting well-known local dishes to meet nutritional standards.

The partnership with Jumbo began in 2023, with chefs providing training and recipes for dishes such as steamed fish with chilli crab sauce and Teochew pao fan, which saw an 89 per cent acceptance rate among patients.

In January 2025, SGH rolled out a modified laksa dish in collaboration with 328 Katong Laksa, replacing cockles with prawns and increasing vegetables to align with Health Promotion Board guidelines; over 5,000 patients have tried it, with 90 per cent giving positive feedback.

The hospital is now seeking halal menu partners to expand dining options for Muslim patients, while also using these partnerships to upskill culinary staff through expert training sessions.

“Through these collaborations, we aim to elevate the variety and quality of food that we serve to our patients, making their healthy meals enjoyable. Most importantly, patients receive the nourishment they need for a complete and timely recovery,” SGH senior manager Eileen Lim was quoted saying.