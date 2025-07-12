SINGAPORE, July 12 — Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) said today it booked 22 drivers for providing illegal ride-hailing services at Changi Airport and Gardens by the Bay, following tip-offs from the National Private Hire Vehicles Association and members of the public.

The enforcement operation, which took place yesterday, also saw the impoundment of the vehicles involved in the unauthorised transport of passengers across the border to Malaysia and also within Singapore.

“Commuters should avoid using such illegal services. They lack proper insurance and pose safety risks to passengers. They also affect the livelihoods of licensed drivers,” the LTA said in a Facebook.

The authority added it would continue firm enforcement against illegal point-to-point transport, including cross-border services operating without a valid Public Service Vehicle Licence.

Under Singaporean law, those convicted of providing unauthorised ride-hailing services face fines of up to S$3,000 (RM9,960), imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

Their vehicles may also be forfeited under current regulations.

In December last year, the LTA said it arrested 12 drivers for offering illegal ride-hailing services within Singapore and to Malaysia.

The LTA said that their foreign-registered vehicles were also impounded during the operation at Changi Airport.

It stated that only Singapore- and Malaysia-registered taxis approved by LTA and Malaysia’s Land Public Transport Agency can provide cross-border rides, with Malaysia-registered taxis also requiring an Asean public service vehicle permit.

These licensed taxis can only operate at the Ban San Street Terminal in Rochor and cannot offer point-to-point rides in Singapore to ensure fairness for local drivers, according to the Singapore Ministry of Transport and LTA.