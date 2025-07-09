KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Singapore’s Ministry of Health is directly interviewing Malaysian doctors and general practitioners at Traders Hotel KLCC as part of its move to strengthen its healthcare workforce.

The recruitment drive offers a starting salary of S$110,000 (about RM385,000) per year, excluding monthly accommodation allowance, insurance and other benefits.

User @dr_amandaelli on Threads described the offer as “an excellent opportunity for doctors to accumulate strong savings before eventually returning home, whether or not they grow homesick.”

The recruitment effort has attracted significant attention from Malaysia’s medical community and online users.

Singapore’s offer comes amid ongoing concerns over brain drain in Malaysia’s healthcare sector.

According to BFM News, Malaysia’s Health Ministry is looking into the issue.