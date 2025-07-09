SINGAPORE, July 9 — Singapore’s certificate of entitlement (COE) prices rose across all categories at the latest tender exercise that closed on July 9.

The Straits Times reported that the premium for Category A COE, which covers smaller and less powerful cars and electric vehicles, increased by 3 per cent to S$101,102 (RM335,569) from S$98,124 in the previous exercise.

The price for a Category B COE, meant for larger and more powerful cars and EVs, climbed 2.5 per cent to S$119,600 from S$116,670.

The Open Category COE, or Category E, rose 1.4 per cent to S$118,500, up from S$116,889 at the last exercise.

Open Category COEs can be used to register any vehicle except motorcycles, but are almost always used for larger and more powerful cars.

Category C COEs for commercial vehicles increased 2.6 per cent to S$66,689 from S$65,000.

The motorcycle COE premium under Category D jumped 9.2 per cent from S$8,600 to S$9,389.

A COE is required to register a vehicle in Singapore, and the cost is typically included in the vehicle’s price.