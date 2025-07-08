SINGAPORE, July 8 — Singapore-based Malaysian billionaire hotelier and property tycoon Ong Beng Seng will return to court on July 23 for a pre-trial conference, as proceedings in his high-profile graft case continue.

The Straits Times reported that the session follows a hearing on July 8, which was adjourned to allow parties to file revised submissions. No further details were disclosed.

Ong, 79, had previously been scheduled to plead guilty on July 3. However, the hearing was postponed the day before, with the prosecution and defence indicating that they needed more time to finalise their sentencing submissions.

The tycoon, best known for bringing Formula One to Singapore in 2008, had initially been slated to plead guilty on April 2. That date was also pushed back at the request of his lawyers, who cited the need to obtain his medical reports.

Ong was charged in October 2024 with abetting a public servant in obtaining gifts and with abetment of obstruction of justice. The charges stem from dealings with then-transport minister S. Iswaran, who was sentenced to 12 months’ jail in October 2024 after pleading guilty to corruption offences.

According to court documents, Ong allegedly arranged for Iswaran to travel on his private jet from Singapore to Doha in December 2022. The flight, valued at around S$10,400 (RM35,000), was followed by a one-night stay at the Four Seasons Hotel Doha worth over S$4,700 and a business-class return flight estimated at S$5,700.

The businessman is also accused of informing Iswaran that the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau had obtained the flight manifest for that trip. Iswaran subsequently requested to be billed for the private flight to minimise suspicion, according to the court documents.

Ong’s case remains under the spotlight due to his longstanding ties with Singapore’s Formula One project. He was instrumental in securing the city-state’s debut on the F1 calendar in 2008, working closely with Iswaran, who chaired the F1 steering committee and led negotiations on the Government’s behalf.

The upcoming hearing on July 23 is expected to determine the next steps in the ongoing legal process.