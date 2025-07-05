SINGAPORE, July 5 — The People’s Action Party (PAP) has begun searching for potential candidates ahead of the next general election so they can start engaging residents earlier.

The Straits Times reported that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said the party has learnt it cannot “just rely on a few tea sessions or interviews” to recruit candidates.

“This is an area where we can and will do better,” said Wong, who is secretary-general of the PAP.

Wong said bringing in candidates earlier would give them experience and exposure on the ground while allowing the party and public to assess if they are ready to serve as MPs.

At the last election, the PAP introduced some new candidates early, while others joined “quite late” in the process, he said.

Wong said he personally reached out to and persuaded many of the new candidates fielded during the May 3 election.

He called on MPs to help identify, mentor and support promising individuals for the party.

“As leader of the party, (looking out for good people to join the party) is one of my most important responsibilities. But I cannot do this work alone — I need all of you to chip in,” he said.

Wong spoke at an appreciation dinner for 20 retired MPs held at Parliament House, attended by around 90 guests including current MPs and branch chairpersons.

The PAP traditionally holds the dinner after a general election to thank outgoing MPs and set the party’s broad direction.

Wong said the party is looking for people with the right values who care about Singapore and can handle the responsibilities of public service.

“It has never been easy to find such people and it won’t get easier,” he said.

“Some may express interest in politics, but we need to be sure about their motivations. Others may have the heart to serve, but are not ready for the demands of public life.”

The PAP has resumed its tea sessions as part of preparations for the next general election, which must be called by 2030, Wong said.

He said potential candidates typically go for several rounds of tea sessions with senior party members.

“We are casting the net wide — across all background and communities. It doesn’t matter that someone disagrees with us or voted against us before,” he said.

He added that people are welcome as long as they have the heart to serve and are prepared to make common cause with the PAP.

Wong said the party knows the quality of candidates is important in elections.

He said the recent general election, where the PAP won 65.6 per cent of the vote, showed the importance of this.

Wong said Singaporeans care about national issues and pay attention to the quality, values and platforms of parties while also looking at individual candidates.

“They ask: ‘Can I trust this person? Can they take care of my family and my estate? Do they truly want to serve for the right reasons?’” he said.

“In many closely fought contests, our PAP candidates made all the difference,” said Wong.

He cited Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong’s switch from Chua Chu Kang GRC to Punggol GRC on Nomination Day as helping the team secure a close win.

Punggol GRC saw one of the tightest fights, with the PAP team winning 55.2 per cent of the vote.

Wong said the PAP has made good progress in renewing its ranks but renewal is a continuous effort.

He said the party must always look for good people to join its cause.

Wong reflected on the election outcome as he thanked the audience for their efforts during the 2025 General Election.

He said Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing, the party’s assistant secretary-general, will oversee the after-action review for the election.

The review will examine areas where the party performed well and where it can improve.

Wong said the external environment was a key factor in helping the PAP secure its mandate.

He said Singaporeans saw a changed world and wanted steady, trusted leadership to navigate challenges.

Wong said the PAP learnt from GE2020 and improved its communication and social media efforts in the recent election.

He said the party ran a more disciplined, coordinated and focused campaign this time.

“Everyone pulled together as one team,” he said.

Wong said the results reflected the hard work MPs put in on the ground.

He said MPs took care of residents, explained government support, spoke up for them and improved estates and precincts.

“Your actions showed voters what the PAP stands for — a party that will always walk with Singaporeans every step of the way,” he said.

Wong said it was his first election as prime minister and secretary-general.

“I was bracing myself and the party for a very tough fight,” he said.

He said cost of living was a major concern globally, and the opposition tried to pin the blame on the PAP.

Wong said there was also a desire among Singaporeans for more opposition voices, leading to close contests in several constituencies.

He said the closest margins were in Jalan Kayu SMC and Tampines GRC, where the Workers’ Party contested.

Wong said, “Right up to the final day of the campaign, the outcome was far from certain.”

“But in the end, Singaporeans made a clear choice — to maintain the balance in Parliament and to return the PAP to government with a strengthened majority,” he said.

The PAP won 87 out of 97 seats in the election.

Wong said he was deeply grateful for the clear mandate and trust from Singaporeans.

He said Parliament will reopen in September with a full agenda and many challenges ahead.

Wong said these challenges include the external environment, economy, cost of living, jobs, ageing and climate change.

“I am confident that we will rise to the occasion. Because we are not just a collection of individuals. We are one team, we are the PAP Team — united by a shared mission, bound by a common purpose,” he said.