SINGAPORE, July 4 — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with criminal trespass and endangering the safety of MRT passengers in Singapore after allegedly climbing onto an operational train track between Simei and Tanah Merah stations — an incident that sparked concern after a video of the act surfaced online.

The video, believed to have been recorded by the teen himself, shows him walking on the track at night before stepping aside to allow a packed train to pass. He is then seen crossing the tracks in the direction of oncoming trains, prompting widespread alarm over commuter safety.

Channel News Asia reported yesterday that the Singaporean youth, who was under 18 at the time and cannot be named under the Children and Young Persons Act, is accused of entering a restricted area known as “scaffolding point 12” along Upper Changi Road at around 8.20pm on March 27. The site is close to ongoing construction works for viaducts linked to the upcoming East Coast Integrated Depot.

According to charge sheets, he allegedly climbed the scaffolding and accessed the East-West Line tracks during live operations, putting passengers at risk.

The police said they were alerted to the incident on June 10. Officers later identified the teen and arrested him on July 1. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has since stepped up security measures at the entry point.

The teenager has been remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for a medical assessment and is scheduled to return to court later this month.

If convicted of criminal trespass, he could face up to three months in jail, a fine of up to S$1,500 (RM5,000), or both. For wilfully endangering the safety of rail users, he may be jailed for up to five years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.