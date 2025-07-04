SINGAPORE, July 4 — A 25-year-old Malaysian man who ran an online vice syndicate that operated out of hotel rooms at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) was sentenced to one year’s jail and fined S$4,000 (RM13,300) on June 30.

According to Mothership, Goh Boon Hong earned between S$3,000 and S$4,000 by arranging for women to provide sexual services to clients between February and March 2025.

He was arrested at MBS on March 7 alongside two Japanese women, aged 26 and 27, during a police anti-vice operation.

The court heard that Goh had taken over an online prostitution operation known as FanzaSG in January 2025, after its previous operator, Wong Chi San, was arrested.

Goh had initially been recruited in August 2024 to assist with liaising with customers, collecting earnings, and converting the cash into foreign currency. His commission later rose from 10 to 20 per cent.

After assuming control, Goh recruited Zhang Kai, a 46-year-old Chinese citizen, to help secure hotel rooms and manage logistics.

Zhang was a Paiza Gold member with MBS and used his complimentary accommodation privileges to procure rooms for the syndicate.

Goh invited one of the Japanese women, referred to as A1, to Singapore via WeChat in January. She, in turn, invited her friend, A2. Both women agreed, seeking to earn money through prostitution.

From February 27 to March 7, the duo serviced a combined total of 81 customers at MBS. A1 earned S$14,800 and was paid ¥1.24 million, while A2 earned S$11,100 and received ¥830,000.

Mothership reported prosecutors as revealing that Goh had specially requested rooms with large bathrooms and two doors to facilitate “soapland” setups — a style of service that included inflatable beds and chairs. Zhang was responsible for setting up and packing down the equipment before and after use. He was paid S$2,100 over the nine days.

The women were instructed to update Goh via a WeChat group when clients arrived, departed, and made payment. Goh kept a portion of the earnings, ranging from S$300 to S$1,000 per session.

Deputy public prosecutors described Goh’s role as managerial, stating he had “not only procured the women for prostitution, but also advertised their sexual services, liaised with customers and arranged for hotel rooms to harbour them”.

They also highlighted the transnational nature of the offences, with women being brought in from Japan.

Goh pleaded guilty to five out of nine charges under the Women’s Charter, including living off prostitution earnings and harbouring a woman for prostitution.

Zhang faces three charges, including obstruction of justice. His case is ongoing.