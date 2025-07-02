SINGAPORE, July 2 — A 19-year-old Singaporean man pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and circulating an intimate image without consent.

The incident involving the police officer occurred after a dispute with his father in their Tampines flat, The Straits Times reported.

The teenager and his father had both consumed alcohol before their fight escalated on June 5, 2024.

His sister called the police, reporting that her brother and father were hitting each other with various objects.

Two police officers arrived and attempted to de-escalate the situation, but the teenager remained aggressive.

He then punched one officer in the face, fracturing his nose, as police tried to intervene in his scuffle with his father.

The injured officer received seven days of medical leave after being examined at Changi General Hospital.

In a separate case from July 2022, the teenager distributed a topless picture of a 15-year-old girl he met on Snapchat.

The court has requested reports to assess his suitability for probation or reformative training, with sentencing expected in August.

Due to his age at the time of the picture offence, the teenager cannot be identified under the Children and Young Persons Act.