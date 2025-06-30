SINGAPORE, June 30 — Self-driving shuttles will begin operating in Punggol by the start of the fourth quarter of 2025, marking Singapore’s first major step in deploying autonomous vehicles in residential areas.

Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow announced the timeline during a working visit to Guangzhou, weeks after unveiling a broader plan to ramp up autonomous vehicle use in Singapore over the next five years, The Straits Times reported

Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling said authorities are reviewing potential routes in Punggol based on resident feedback, including those connecting homes to amenities such as the wet market and polyclinic.

The Ministry of Transport is currently in talks with local and international firms, including US-based Waymo and China-linked operators, to finalise the types of vehicles, service routes and fare structures.

Siow said initial services will focus on short, fixed routes within Housing Board estates, with longer-term plans to support services constrained by manpower, such as night buses.

The autonomous vehicles will be introduced gradually with safety officers on board, visible markings, and speed controls to build public confidence before they begin carrying passengers by end-2025.

Punggol was chosen for the pilot due to its mature road network and travel patterns, with Tengah likely to follow if the roll-out succeeds.

Siow, who visited several AV firms in Guangzhou including WeRide, Pony.ai and DiDi, said the technology is mature enough for widespread adoption and that Singapore should join leading global cities in deploying it.