SINGAPORE, June 29 — Singapore security firm Certis has clarified that it does not dismiss employees simply for not being at home while on medical leave, after internal WhatsApp messages about its medical leave policy circulated online and drew public attention.

The messages, which were first reported by Mothership on Friday, said that workers could receive a warning letter if they were found to be away from home during medical leave without a valid reason.

“If they are not at home, they should share their ‘live’ location or conduct a video call with their manager to ensure their safety and well-being,” one message allegedly read.

Employees were also instructed to update their residential addresses to avoid potential disciplinary action, while another message encouraged officers to “share their pinned location” if they were not at home.

A warning within the messages noted that “any non-compliance identified may result in disciplinary action, which could include termination”.

In response to Channel News Asia’s queries, Certis said yesterday that termination is not automatic and disciplinary steps are taken only in “clear and substantiated cases of abuse of medical leave, after a fair and thorough process”.

“We do not terminate employees solely because employees are not at home when on medical leave,” the company reportedly said.

It added that managers may check in on staff who are on medical leave — particularly those on extended leave — and that these visits may include “small care gestures”.

Certis also emphasised that it trusts the majority of its staff to use medical leave responsibly, but has put in safeguards to ensure the system is not abused.

“Certis holds our officers to high standards of professionalism and integrity,” the company said.

“We take a firm stance against any wilful breach of company policy and will not hesitate to take disciplinary action where warranted, as we fulfil our commitment towards partners, customers, and the community whom we strive to protect and safeguard.”