SINGAPORE, June 29 — A total of 16 tonnes of canned Korban meat donated by Muslims in Singapore will be sent to Palestinians in Gaza later this year as part of ongoing humanitarian efforts.

According to The Straits Times, the update was shared by Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim yesterday, who said the donation highlights how the community is “deeply mindful of our responsibility to support those facing humanitarian challenges abroad”.

The Korban meat, slaughtered overseas, will be processed and canned before being delivered to Gaza in the second half of 2025.

Faishal said distribution will be carried out by “trusted partners on the ground”, citing the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation as one example.

“This initiative represents not just our religious obligations, but also our commitment to supporting communities in crisis,” he reportedly said.

“It demonstrates how our acts of worship can be channelled to those in need and to provide practical assistance to those in dire circumstances.”

Korban, the ritual slaughter of livestock during Hari Raya Aidiladha, is largely performed overseas for Singapore’s Muslim community. The meat is then chilled and sent back for distribution locally. This year, six mosques in Singapore are approved to conduct Korban rites, with 39 tonnes of meat set aside for about 1,000 local beneficiaries.

Faishal revealed that nearly 5,700 overseas Korban orders were made in 2025 — the highest since 2022 and a 20 per cent rise from last year.

In response to feedback from the community, he said there are ongoing discussions with the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) to potentially expand local Korban operations beyond the current six mosques. However, he stressed that “the highest standards of safety and regulatory compliance” will guide any decision.

“Please give us some time to look further into it and work closely with relevant agencies overseeing the regulatory requirements, to explore the possibilities,” he said.

The aid shipment is part of broader efforts to support Gaza. Earlier in 2025, more than S$2.4 million (RM8 million) was raised under the Aid for Gaza campaign from February 24 to April 6. The funds will go towards essentials, healthcare and education for families affected by the conflict.

The fundraising drive was spearheaded by the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund, the Egyptian Red Crescent, and Singapore-based humanitarian group Humanity Matters, under the SG60 community platform M³@Towns.