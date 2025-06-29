SINGAPORE, June 29 — From January 1, 2026, the age limit for first-time blood donors in Singapore will be raised from 60 to 65, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced yesterday.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), Ong said the move aims to expand the donor pool amid rising demand and an ageing population.

He also said the decision reflects longer life expectancy and data showing fewer adverse reactions among older donors.

“There is no reason to believe that once you cross 60 years old, suddenly the adverse reaction prevalence rate is going to shoot up,” he reportedly said at a World Blood Donor Day event yesterday.

Singapore’s new limit brings it in line with countries such as the United Kingdom and South Korea. Currently, only repeat donors can give blood beyond age 60, if they meet health criteria.

The country’s blood supply remains under pressure, with new donor numbers falling and demand increasing — over 35,000 patients required transfusions in 2023.

Seasonal dips and past critical shortages, especially in Group O blood, have also posed challenges.