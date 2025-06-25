SINGAPORE, June 25 — A 38-year-old man was charged today over a road accident near City Gate mall last December that left three pedestrians injured.

Darryl Angus Tan Lingyi faces two charges, including one for allegedly driving without due care and attention at the junction of Jalan Sultan and Minto Road around noon on December 21, 2023, according to a report in The Straits Times published today.

Court documents state Tan allegedly caused grievous hurt to a 58-year-old female pedestrian, and also injured two male pedestrians aged 32 and 42 in the same incident.

According to the charges, Tan failed to keep a proper lookout while making a discretionary right turn into Minto Road, resulting in a collision with a taxi.

The impact caused the taxi to veer left, mount the pavement outside City Gate shopping mall, and hit the three pedestrians.

ComfortDelGro, the taxi operator, said in 2023 that the driver sustained minor injuries and there were no passengers in the vehicle at the time.

Tan is scheduled to return to court on July 23.

If convicted of causing grievous hurt by driving without due care, he faces up to two years' jail, a fine of up to S$5,000 (RM16,570), or both.

For causing hurt under similar circumstances, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$2,500, or both.