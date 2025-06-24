SINGAPORE, June 24 — A 29-year-old man was sentenced to seven months’ jail today for engaging in a sexual act with a 14-year-old girl arranged by two teenage boys.

Terrance Teo Jian Xiang pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual activity with a minor under 16, according to a report published today in Channel News Asia.

He is one of three men charged over offences involving the same girl in early July 2024.

The other accused — Goh Shao Heng, 24, and Yong Eak Chung, 28 — are expected to plead guilty next month.

The victim, along with two 16-year-old boys referred to as A1 and A2 in court documents, cannot be named due to a gag order.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Melissa Heng said the victim, who lived in a girls’ home, met A1 on Instagram.

On July 4, 2024, after school, she did not return to the home and instead asked A1 for shelter.

A1 allegedly told her he could arrange accommodation — but only if she provided sexual services to men.

Feeling she had no choice, she agreed.

A1 then introduced her to A2, who advertised her services in a Telegram chat group called “Watermelon”.

The next day, Teo posted in the group seeking such services.

A1 or A2 responded, arranging a S$200 (RM665) transaction.

Teo went to a Punggol HDB block staircase landing as instructed.

When the victim arrived, she asked if he was sent by “the boss”, to which Teo replied yes.

After paying via PayNow to an account linked to A2, Teo engaged in a sexual act with the girl, who had set a two-minute timer.

Teo later complained to A1 or A2 about the short duration before their chat was deleted.

Arrested on August 29, 2024, Teo did not ask the victim’s age or check her identification.

Prosecutors sought eight months’ jail, while Teo’s lawyer Zheng Yirong argued for no more than five, claiming Teo believed the girl was of legal age.

In Singapore, sex with a minor carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ jail, a fine, or both.