SINGAPORE, June 23 — The Singapore government is closely monitoring tensions in the Middle East and has assured Singaporean students there that their safety and well-being remain a top priority.

Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim said the authorities are working with the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to stay in contact with students in Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, according to a report published today in The Straits Times.

“This call was important — it was an opportunity for me to check in on our students, to listen, understand, and offer my assurance that the safety, well-being and welfare of our students are foremost in our minds,” he said in a Facebook post on June 22.

He was referring to a video call he held on June 21 with over 40 student leaders from the Singapore Students Welfare Assembly in Egypt and the Singaporean Students’ Association in Jordan.

Faishal added that Muis’ student liaison officers remain in close communication with students in the region.

He also expressed appreciation for the student leaders’ proactive role in supporting their peers during this period of heightened regional instability.

“This ensures that every student feels safe, supported and can focus on their studies... The spirit of looking out for one another reflects the strength of our community,” he said.

Tensions in the Middle East surged after Israel launched air strikes against Iran on June 13.

This was followed by US air strikes on three of Iran’s main nuclear sites on the morning of June 22.

Hundreds of Singaporeans are enrolled in Islamic studies programmes in Middle Eastern countries, particularly in Egypt and Jordan.

Singapore has long maintained contingency plans for citizens abroad and regularly issues travel advisories during periods of unrest.