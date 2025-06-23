SINGAPORE, June 23 — An Indonesian businessman accused of corruption appeared in a Singapore court today for an extradition hearing, the first under the Republic’s treaty with Indonesia.

The proceedings will determine whether Paulus Tannos, also known as Tjhin Thian Po, should be sent back to Indonesia to face a graft charge linked to a major national identity card project, according to a report published in The Straits Times today.

Tannos has been implicated in the e-KTP scandal, which allegedly caused losses of around 2.3 trillion rupiah (RM621 million) to the Indonesian state.

In his opening statement, Deputy Solicitor-General Vincent Leow said the State would rely on evidence provided by Indonesian authorities and clarified that the hearing only needs to establish that the offence, if committed in Singapore, would justify a trial.

Tannos, the former president and director of PT Sandipala Arthaputra, is accused of paying bribes to Indonesian Home Ministry officials and lawmakers to secure the 2011 e-KTP project tender through the PNRI Consortium.

According to prosecutors, the consortium paid “commitment fees” amounting to 10 per cent of the project’s value, with Tannos allegedly paying US$530,000 to a Home Ministry officer and nearly US$3.8 million to former politician Setya Novanto via an associate.

The Indonesian authorities claim the bribes influenced the decision-making process, enabling the consortium to win the tender through corrupt means.

Chief Special Investigator Alvin Tang from the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) testified on how Tannos was arrested and brought to court.

Defence lawyer Bachoo Mohan Singh objected to late additions of about 100 pages in Indonesia’s formal extradition request, arguing they should be excluded.

Another lawyer, Suang Wijaya, challenged the authenticity of Indonesian documents, including an English translation of the arrest warrant that lacked an official stamp.

The hearing, which continues until June 25, comes after Tannos’ January arrest in Singapore and a formal extradition request submitted by Indonesia on February 24.

Tannos has been listed as a fugitive by Indonesia since October 19, 2021.

Singapore’s extradition treaty with Indonesia came into effect on March 21, 2024, covering offences such as corruption, bribery and money laundering, and applies to crimes committed up to 18 years prior.