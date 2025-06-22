SINGAPORE, June 22 — Police here are searching for a car driver who fled after a four-vehicle crash on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on the morning of June 21.

The collision involved a car, a van, a taxi and a lorry and occurred at about 10.10am in the direction of the Central Expressway (CTE), The Straits Times reported.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the accident took place near the Seletar West exit of the expressway.

A 63-year-old male taxi driver and two passengers, a 42-year-old man and woman, were injured and taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

The police and SCDF confirmed that all three victims were conscious when they were conveyed to the hospital.

A video posted on the Roads.sg Facebook page shows a black car on the road shoulder with visible damage and its bumper dislodged.

Another video clip captures a person dressed in a white shirt and white cap running along the road shoulder against the traffic flow.

The police said efforts are under way to trace the driver and that investigations are ongoing.