SINGAPORE, June 22 — Fans of Camila Cabello will be disappointed to learn that the pop star’s highly anticipated concert in Singapore has been cancelled.

The 28-year-old singer was set to perform at The Star Theatre on August 12 as part of her “Yours, C” tour.

However, the show has been called off due to “an unexpected scheduling conflict”, according to a notice on Ticketmaster.sg.

“Fans who have purchased tickets will receive a full refund from Ticketmaster through the original payment method,” the ticketing platform said.

“It could take up to 40 business days for refunds to be processed.”

The now-cancelled performance would have marked Cabello’s debut concert in Singapore.

Cabello is still scheduled to perform in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on August 14, and will appear at various music festivals across Asia in August, including in Osaka, Tokyo, Jakarta and Bangkok.

She is currently on the European leg of her tour and is expected to perform in Le Barcares, France, on June 28 at Les Déferlantes Sud de France, followed by a show in Paris on June 30.

However, she has cancelled earlier dates in Spain, including performances in Marbella, Madrid and Barcelona.

Cabello shot to fame as part of American girl group Fifth Harmony before launching a successful solo career in 2016.

She is known for chart-toppers such as Havana (2017), featuring Young Thug, and Señorita (2019), a duet with then-boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

Her latest album, C, XOXO, was released in June 2024.