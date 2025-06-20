SINGAPORE, June 20 — Over 220 individuals are being investigated by police for their alleged roles in scam operations that caused victims to lose more than S$3.89 million (RM12.87 million).

The suspects — 153 men and 70 women, aged between 15 and 89 — are believed to be linked to more than 790 scam cases, police said in a statement yesterday, as reported by The Straits Times.

The scams include friend impersonation, investment, job and e-commerce scams, as well as cases involving fraudsters posing as government officials or advertising fake rental properties.

The arrests followed a two-week island-wide enforcement operation conducted from June 6 to 19 by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven police land divisions.

Police said the suspects are being investigated for offences including cheating, money laundering and providing unlicensed payment services.

Those convicted of cheating can face up to 10 years in jail and a fine. The penalty for money laundering is up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both. Providing payment services without a licence carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to S$125,000, or both.