SINGAPORE, June 20 — Odette, the acclaimed French fine-dining restaurant at Singapore’s National Gallery, has retained its position as the country’s standard-bearer on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, ranking No. 25 in the 2025 edition.

Though it slipped one notch from its 2024 position, the three-Michelin-starred restaurant remains the only Singapore establishment in the coveted top 50. This marks Odette’s seventh consecutive year on the list since its debut in 2018.

“This year marks 10 years of Odette, and it is an honour to once again be recognised among some of the finest restaurants around the world,” said chef-owner Julien Royer, 42, in a statement to The Straits Times from Turin, Italy, where the awards ceremony was held yesterday.

“I’m incredibly proud of my team — many of whom have been on this journey with us since the very beginning. Their dedication and consistency have been key in shaping Odette into what it is today.”

The statement also noted that Odette’s team remains “immensely proud” to represent Singapore on the global culinary stage, regardless of ranking.

While Odette stayed in the upper echelon, two other local names — both previously in the top 100 — slid down the rankings.

Modern barbecue restaurant Burnt Ends, helmed by chef Dave Pynt and known for its open-fire cooking, came in at No. 93, down from No. 68 last year.

Restaurant Labyrinth, chef LG Han’s imaginative tribute to modern Singaporean cuisine, dropped five places to No. 97.

Meanwhile, Meta — a contemporary Korean restaurant that placed No. 95 in 2024 — fell out of the top 100.

The latest list also reflected a strong showing by restaurants in Bangkok and Tokyo.

Notably, Bangkok’s Potong soared to No. 13 from No. 57 last year and earned the title of The World’s Best Female Chef for its head chef Pichaya “Pam” Soontornyanakij. Gaggan retained its Best Restaurant in Asia crown at No. 6, while Nusara jumped from No. 74 to No. 35.

In Tokyo, Sezanne climbed to No. 7, while long-time favourite Den dropped to No. 53.

Topping the global list this year is Lima’s Maido, a restaurant blending Japanese precision with Peruvian soul, led by chef Mitsuharu “Micha” Tsumura.

The list is compiled annually by British media company William Reed, based on votes from over 1,100 culinary professionals around the world.



