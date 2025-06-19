BANGKOK, June 19 — Thai authorities have arrested a Singaporean man wanted for his alleged involvement in international human trafficking and money laundering, according to local media reports.

The man was detained at Suvarnabhumi Airport yesterday after arriving in Bangkok from Singapore.

Thai immigration officials had been alerted prior to his arrival that a foreign suspect linked to trafficking and financial crimes was due to enter the country.

According to Thai news outlet Khaosod, the man is accused of recruiting women for prostitution, laundering money, and promoting sex work through media and documents.

He also allegedly received financial benefits from these activities.

Footage of the arrest showed the suspect, dressed in black, being intercepted by several uniformed officers as he walked through the airport.

At least 10 personnel, including police officers, surrounded him before escorting him away for questioning.

His arms were held by two officers in vests, while another officer was seen recording the arrest on a mobile phone.

The man has since been handed over to Thailand’s Technology Crime Suppression Division for further investigation.