SINGAPORE, June 19 — Two men allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of an Australian in Bali were briefly held by Singapore authorities before being deported to Indonesia, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) confirmed to The Straits Times yesterday.

The pair, identified by Indonesian police as 22-year-old MC and 27-year-old PMT, had transited through Changi Airport after fleeing to Cambodia in the wake of the deadly June 14 attack.

The incident saw 32-year-old Australian Zivan Radmanovic shot dead in a villa in Badung, Bali. A second man, 34-year-old Sanar Ghanim, was critically injured.

The attackers, reportedly masked, fled the scene with the help of a third man, DFJ, 27, who was later arrested at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport as he attempted to board a flight to Cambodia via Singapore.

The other two suspects initially managed to enter Cambodia on Monday, again via Singapore, but were denied entry and placed on a return flight to Indonesia, which transited through Singapore.

An ICA spokesperson said the two men were taken into custody when they arrived at Changi Airport and were deported the next day, on June 17.

“This is in line with ICA’s existing practice and international civil aviation procedures,” said the spokesman.

Australian broadcaster 7News reported on Tuesday that all three suspects are Australian nationals.

During a Bali police press conference, investigators displayed jackets, masks and a sledgehammer allegedly used in the attack, as well as vehicles said to have aided the suspects’ escape. Seventeen bullet casings, two intact bullets and over 50 projectile fragments were recovered from the crime scene, the report added.

If found guilty of murder in Indonesia, the suspects could face the death penalty.

The pair, identified by Indonesian police as 22-year-old MC and 27-year-old PMT, had transited through Changi Airport after fleeing to Cambodia in the wake of the deadly June 14 attack.

The incident saw 32-year-old Australian Zivan Radmanovic shot dead in a villa in Badung, Bali. A second man, 34-year-old Sanar Ghanim, was critically injured.

The attackers, reportedly masked, fled the scene with the help of a third man, DFJ, 27, who was later arrested at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport as he attempted to board a flight to Cambodia via Singapore.

The other two suspects initially managed to enter Cambodia on Monday, again via Singapore, but were denied entry and placed on a return flight to Indonesia, which transited through Singapore.

An ICA spokesman reportedly said the two men were taken into custody when they arrived at Changi Airport and were deported the next day, on June 17.

“This is in line with ICA’s existing practice and international civil aviation procedures,” said the spokesman.

Australian broadcaster 7News reported on Tuesday that all three suspects are Australian nationals.

During a Bali police press conference, investigators displayed jackets, masks and a sledgehammer allegedly used in the attack, as well as vehicles said to have aided the suspects’ escape. Seventeen bullet casings, two intact bullets and over 50 projectile fragments were recovered from the crime scene, the report added.

If found guilty of murder in Indonesia, the suspects could face the death penalty.