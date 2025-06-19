SINGAPORE, June 19 — A 42-year-old cyclist who was shot in the back while riding through a restricted military zone in Singapore is now under police investigation for wilful trespass, authorities confirmed yesterday.

The man had been cycling on Sunday through the Central Catchment Nature Reserve (CCNR), between Upper Seletar and Upper Peirce reservoirs — an area gazetted for Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) live-firing drills.

During a military exercise at the nearby Nee Soon Range, about 2.3km away, he was struck by a bullet.

He was taken by friends to National University Hospital, where doctors found a bullet slug lodged in his lower back.

Police said the injury was not life-threatening and the man was in stable condition after surgery to remove the slug.

But now, The Straits Times reported that the focus has turned to whether the cyclist himself broke the law by entering the off-limits area.

“The police are investigating the man for wilful trespass,” a police spokesman told the paper.

Singapore’s Ministry of Defence also reminded the public that unauthorised entry into live-firing zones is prohibited under the Military Manoeuvres Act.

“Such areas are gazetted for safety reasons and clearly marked with warning signs,” the ministry said.

Despite these warnings, thrill-seeking cyclists continue to ride into the zone.

The Woodcutter’s Trail — a challenging and unofficial mountain biking route — winds through steep terrain in the CCNR and is known to attract riders who enter via Chestnut Nature Park and exit near Mandai Crematorium or Seletar Reservoir.

A visit by The Straits Times on June 17 found multiple warning signs in the area, but hikers and cyclists were still seen venturing past them.

Under Singapore law, wilful trespass carries a maximum fine of S$1,000 (RM3,300).

Police investigations are ongoing.