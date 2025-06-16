SINGAPORE, June 16 — Singapore former actor Ian Fang has reportedly surrendered himself to the State Courts today to undergo his 40-month prison sentence.

The Straits Times reported that Fang arrived with a woman said to be his mother.

“I definitely will try my best to be a better person, a better version of myself. It is an expensive and very huge mistake that I need to pay off.

“I believe it will definitely make me a better person. I really hope that everyone can give me a chance, to show that I can be the person you want me to be,” he was quoted saying, bowing afterwards.

Last month, the actor whose real name is Fang Wei Jie, admitted to three counts of sexual penetration of a minor, while three additional similar charges were taken into consideration, along with one count each of obstruction of justice and stalking.

The offences occurred after the pair met at an entertainment event, with Fang then working as an acting teacher at a child modelling school catering to students aged four to 14.

Fang has since left acting and maintained a low profile before his legal troubles came to light.

In Singapore, statutory rape applies only to a sexual act with a minor below 14 under Section 376A of the Penal Code.