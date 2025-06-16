SINGAPORE, June 16 – Singaporeans can look forward to six long weekends in 2026, according to Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) list of gazetted public holidays released today.

The year will have 11 public holidays, starting with New Year’s Day on a Thursday, with several holidays creating extended weekends.

The six long weekends mark an increase from four in 2025 and five in 2024, offering more opportunities for short getaways and family time.

Here is the list of long weekends:

Fridays

Good Friday — April 3

Labour Day — May 1

Christmas Day — December 25

Sundays (following Monday a public holiday)

Vesak Day — May 31

National Day — August 9

Deepavali — November 8

Other public holidays are:

Chinese New Year — February 17 and 18 (Tuesday and Wednesday)

Hari Raya Aidilfitri — March 21 (Saturday)

Hari Raya Aidiladha — May 27 (Wednesday)

Under the Employment Act, all employees are entitled to paid public holidays. Employers and employees may also agree to substitute a public holiday for another working day, the MOM added.

Employees required to work on a public holiday are entitled to an additional day’s basic salary, on top of their usual pay.

Alternatively, employers may offer time off in lieu, with hours mutually agreed upon between the employer and employee.





