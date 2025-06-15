SINGAPORE, June 15 — Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will make his first state visit to Singapore on Monday (June 16), according to Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Prabowo, who was inaugurated in October last year, will receive a ceremonial welcome at Parliament House and call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

“President Tharman will host a state banquet in honour of President Prabowo,” the MFA said in a statement on Sunday.

Prabowo will also meet Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong for the Singapore–Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat, the first between the two leaders in their current capacities.

“As the highest-level platform between the two countries, the annual Leaders’ Retreat is a testament to the excellent bilateral relations and strong interpersonal ties between our leaders,” the MFA said.

The ministry stated that during the meeting, the leaders will review the strong and substantive cooperation between Singapore and Indonesia, and chart the way forward.

Prabowo will be accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto; Coordinating Minister for People’s Empowerment, Muhaimin Iskandar; Foreign Affairs Minister, Sugiono; Home Affairs Minister, Tito Karnavian; and Law Minister, Supratman Andi Agtas.

Also joining the delegation are Energy and Mineral Resources Minister, Bahlil Lahadalia; Housing and Settlement Minister, Maruarar Sirait; Agriculture Minister, Andi Amran Sulaiman; Investment and Downstream Industry Minister, Rosan Roeslani; and Cabinet Secretary, Teddy Indra Wijaya. — Bernama