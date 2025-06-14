SINGAPORE, June 14 — A 27-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital after an accident with a car on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards the Woodlands Checkpoint early this morning.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at about 12.10am today.

According to The Straits Times, the motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Images posted on Facebook show a yellow Singapore-registered Aion sport utility vehicle with its left rear side severely damaged.

A Malaysia-registered motorcycle can be seen lying wrecked on its side behind the car, with parts scattered across the road.

Another photo shows a person lying on the ground as nearby motorists attend to him.

Police said investigations are ongoing.

This is the latest in a series of recent accidents near the checkpoint.

On May 26, two male motorcyclists in their 20s were injured in an accident on the BKE towards the Pan-Island Expressway at around 8am.

Two days earlier, four people were hospitalised after a car collided with a Causeway Link bus at the Woodlands Checkpoint.

On April 5, a motorcyclist was also taken to hospital after a crash with a car on the BKE towards the checkpoint at around 4pm.