SINGAPORE, June 14 — The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group will provide employment opportunities across its carriers for affected Jetstar Asia employees, following news of the budget airline’s closure on July 31.

In a statement issued yesterday, an SIA spokesman said, “Our aim is to support as many affected staff as possible in continuing their careers within the aviation sector.”

The group is offering roles for about 100 pilots and 200 cabin crew members.

Jetstar Asia, which announced its impending closure on June 11, cited rising operational costs — including supplier fees, airport charges and intensifying competition — as reasons behind the decision. Over 500 employees are expected to be impacted.

The airline has pledged redundancy benefits and employment support services for those affected.

Its parent company, Qantas, has also said it is working to find job placements within the group and across other regional airlines.

Since June 11, SIA Group has been collaborating with Jetstar Asia to explore ways to absorb some of its staff.

Representatives from SIA and its low-cost arm Scoot will be stationed at Jetstar Asia’s office from June 17 to 19 to meet with interested employees and share information on available roles.

“We understand that this is a time of uncertainty, and are committed to providing the necessary support to help make the recruitment and onboarding process as smooth as possible,” said the SIA spokesman, adding that the group values the experience Jetstar Asia’s staff bring.

SIA is also planning to ramp up regional operations to fill the gap left by Jetstar Asia’s departure.

From August, it will progressively adjust flight frequencies and network coverage, with Scoot expected to take over certain routes.

Among the additions are flights to Okinawa (up to four times weekly) and Labuan Bajo (twice weekly), both previously served exclusively by Jetstar Asia. These services are pending regulatory approvals.

“The SIA Group continues to monitor the demand for air travel and adjust our network and capacity as needed,” the spokesman said.

Details of the updated schedules will be announced in due course.