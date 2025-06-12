SINGAPORE, June 12 — A 37-year-old South Korean airline supervisor was sentenced to four weeks’ jail yesterday after he planted a hidden camera in the toilet of a female colleague’s hotel room during a layover in Singapore.

Channel News Asia (CNA) reported that the man, a chief cabin attendant, pleaded guilty to one count of voyeurism.

A court-imposed gag order prohibits publishing details that could identify the victim, including the airline’s name.

The incident occurred on April 27, 2025, after the crew landed and checked into a hotel in the East Coast area.

The victim, a cabin attendant under his supervision, had invited fellow crew members to her room for supper. At about 2am, several colleagues — including the accused — gathered in her room.

He brought a miniature video recording device and, around 4am, entered the bathroom, switched it on, and placed it on the countertop facing the toilet bowl. He concealed the device with the victim’s face towel.

Soon after, the victim used the toilet. Her private parts were not captured, but her face and torso were. As she washed her hands, she lifted the towel and found the still-recording device emitting a blue light.

She asked if it belonged to anyone. “The accused kept silent,” said the prosecution.

Though the group initially agreed to report the incident later, the victim grew anxious and sought help from hotel staff. Police were alerted at about 5.21am.

The accused left Singapore with the crew the next day but returned on May 16 for questioning. He was arrested upon arrival. It was not disclosed how the camera was traced to him.

The prosecution said the victim was “severely distressed,” having “trusted and respected the accused who she regarded as a mentor.”

She sought psychiatric help in South Korea and went on medication for depression, anxiety, anger and insomnia. She also took over two weeks’ leave.

Prosecutors asked for six to seven weeks’ jail, citing the breach of trust.

Defence lawyer Ahn Mimi urged a four-week term, which the court imposed. Ahn said her client would voluntarily compensate the victim.

In Singapore, voyeurism carries a penalty of up to two years’ jail, a fine, caning, or a combination of these.