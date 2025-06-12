SINGAPORE, June 12 — A 42-year-old man has been charged with stealing a mini jungle of potted plants — including six prized bonsai — in Singapore’s Yishun neighbourhood, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported today.

Between June 5 and 8, Lee De Yuan allegedly went on a leafy looting spree in the early hours, making off with 18 potted plants, three flowerpots, and two plant racks.

The total haul? S$1,514 (RM5,000) worth of carefully nurtured greenery, according to police.

Among the stolen flora were lohansong bonsai trees (two large, two small), fu gui and camellia plants, cactuses, lucky bamboo, and even gold-coloured pots.

According to CNA, Police zeroed in on Lee using footage from police cameras and nearby CCTVs.

He was arrested on Tuesday, and officers managed to recover the stolen plants.

Lee was charged today and will return to court on June 19. If convicted, he could face up to three years in jail, a fine, or both.