SINGAPORE, June 11 — The Online Citizen (TOC) will remain barred from receiving any financial benefits through its website and social media platforms until 2027, after Singapore authorities extended its designation as a Declared Online Location (DOL) under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma).

In a statement today, Singapore’s Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) said the extension — effective from July 21, 2025, to July 21, 2027 — was necessary “to ensure Singaporeans continue to be alerted to TOC’s record of communicating falsehoods.”

The website and its associated Facebook, Instagram and X pages were first labelled as DOLs in July 2023. This status means the operators cannot monetise their content or receive financial support during the declaration period.

According to MDDI, TOC “continued to communicate falsehoods through its online platforms over the past two years”, even while under the initial DOL designation. Between July 2023 and June 2025, the site was issued eight correction directions under Pofma.

One such direction, issued on February 25, related to an article TOC published about modification works at the Ridout Road colonial bungalow leased by Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam’s wife. In it, TOC claimed that the Singapore Land Authority had promised Shanmugam a lease extension beyond 2027 and that public funds were used for earthworks at the property from 2024 — claims which the ministry said were false.

The latest DOL order requires TOC to carry a notice on all its platforms stating that it has “communicated multiple falsehoods” and warning viewers to exercise caution when accessing its content.

In addition, the MDDI said service providers, including digital advertising agencies, “will have to take steps to ensure that their paid content on TOC’s platforms are not made available in Singapore.”

“Individuals and companies must also not provide financial support to TOC’s DOLs to avoid promoting the communication of falsehoods in Singapore on these platforms,” the ministry added.

TOC may continue operating its platforms but is barred from monetising them during the DOL period. Under Pofma, the Singapore government can also instruct internet intermediaries to block access to DOLs if operators fail to comply with restrictions. Companies that flout such orders face fines of up to S$20,000 (RM65,900) per day, capped at S$500,000.

Operators of DOLs may apply to the minister to vary or cancel the declaration. If unsuccessful, they may appeal to the High Court.

TOC is one of four entities currently designated as DOLs, alongside Gutzy Asia, the Transformative Justice Collective, and Opposition politician Kenneth Jeyaretnam’s platforms.