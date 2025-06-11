SINGAPORE, June 11 — A 58-year-old man has been sentenced to 31 years’ jail for drug trafficking and money laundering in Singapore, narrowly escaping the gallows by a fraction of a gram.

The Straits Times reported today that Mesnawi Dahri was arrested in Ang Mo Kio on January 27, 2023, after Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers found him in possession of 713g of heroin and four Ecstasy tablets.

Further analysis confirmed that the amount of pure heroin — or diamorphine — he had for trafficking was 14.99g, just below the 15g threshold that would have mandated the death penalty.

The original charge against Mesnawi stated he was trafficking “not less than 15g” of diamorphine.

However, it was later reclassified after verification of the drug weight, according to court documents.

Under Singapore law, trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin carries a mandatory death sentence.

Mesnawi pleaded guilty on June 3 to four charges — three related to drug offences and one for money laundering. Two other drug-related charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

He received 31 years’ imprisonment in total, including 10 weeks for the money laundering offence under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act.

CNB officers had seized S$18,050 (RM59,477) in cash from Mesnawi, which the court determined to be proceeds from his drug activities. The money has since been forfeited to the state.

Penalties for laundering drug money in Singapore include up to 10 years in jail and fines of up to $500,000.

Mesnawi, who did not have legal representation during the proceedings, has filed an appeal against his sentence.