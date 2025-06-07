SINGAPORE, June 7 — A police officer is under investigation after allegedly driving off following a traffic accident involving a cyclist along Keppel Road in Singapore yesterday afternoon.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), the collision occurred around 3.10pm, in the direction of the Marina Coastal Expressway.

The vehicle involved was a police car driven by a 30-year-old regular officer from the Special Operations Command (SOC).

In a statement today, the police said preliminary findings indicated that the officer left the scene without realising a collision had occurred.

“The officer returned to the scene immediately to assist with investigations upon being informed,” the statement read.

The cyclist, a 41-year-old man, was conscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital, the Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed to CNA.

The officer is currently assisting with investigations for driving without due consideration and for causing hurt.

He has also been taken off driving duties while the probe continues.