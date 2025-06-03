SINGAPORE, June 3 — A man who brutally attacked his wife with a cleaver outside a Beach Road restaurant in 2022 was sentenced today to 19 years in jail and eight strokes of the cane for attempted murder.

Cheng Guoyuan, 49, had earlier pleaded guilty to the charge, which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and caning, with two other charges for threatening bystanders also considered during sentencing, according to a report published in Channel News Asia today.

High Court Justice Audrey Lim found that Cheng’s attack was premeditated and driven by malice, citing his detailed plan to kill his wife, stolen cleaver, and WeChat notes justifying the act.

Cheng’s notes expressed a desire to “settle the matter” and make his wife “pay the price for betraying” him, meant to be read if he died alongside her.

Justice Lim described Cheng’s actions as “extremely vicious and cruel,” noting that he continued attacking even after his cleaver broke, retrieved another weapon, and pursued his injured wife as she fled.

While deeming the crime serious, the judge stopped short of imposing the maximum sentence, stating it did not represent the worst of such cases.

The victim, Han Hongli, 44, suffered life-altering injuries, including facial disfigurement, loss of vision in her left eye, and permanent arm impairments, taking over a year to recover.

The April 14, 2022, attack was widely circulated online, prompting bystanders to intervene using makeshift tools until police subdued Cheng with a Taser.

Prosecutors sought life imprisonment and up to 12 cane strokes, arguing that the incident caused significant public distress, while Cheng’s pro bono lawyers asked for a lighter sentence.

Cheng was assessed to be motivated by vengeance and concerns over social shame after Han confronted him for a past wrongdoing involving her daughter, details of which were not disclosed in court.

Their relationship deteriorated after Han demanded compensation, and Cheng later threatened her life when she refused to reconcile, prompting her to lodge a police report in 2021.

Despite warnings from authorities, Cheng returned to Singapore twice without informing her, culminating in the attempted murder after he believed she might expose him to police and relatives.

Cheng admitted knowing his actions were wrong but acted out of anger, saying he did not want her to jeopardise his future.