SINGAPORE, June 2 — A 27-year-old man previously convicted of housebreaking in 2016 has been charged with committing a similar offence at a Jurong West flat on May 31.

Muhammad Hizwan Hashim was charged in court on June 2 with housebreaking after allegedly entering a home at Block 966 Jurong West Street 93 around 3.15am, according to a report published in The Straits Times.

According to court documents, he is accused of unlocking the living room window grilles to gain access to the unit.

He is said to have stolen printed CDC vouchers worth S$193 (RM640), S$65 in cash, and RM168 (about S$50).

The police said in a June 1 statement that they were alerted to the case at around 8am on May 31 and arrested Hizwan soon after.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the stolen items were recovered from him.

Hizwan was previously ordered to undergo reformative training after his 2016 conviction, a programme involving strict discipline, drills, and counselling.

His case has been fixed for mention again on June 30.

If convicted of housebreaking to commit an offence, he faces up to 10 years in jail, along with possible fines and caning.