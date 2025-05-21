SINGAPORE, May 21 — Lady Gaga conjured up some lunchtime magic in Singapore yesterday when she unexpectedly appeared at the Maxwell Food Centre — and yes, it was full-on Mother Monster fashion.

Decked out in an all-black bodysuit, oversized Prada sunnies and towering platform boots, the 39-year-old superstar made jaws drop as she tucked into local fare with her entourage in tow.

On the menu? Multiple cups of Milo Dinosaur and a few bottles of Tsingtao and Chang beers — because even pop royalty needs to hydrate in style.

Seated at table 171, right in front of the Fortune Popiah stall, Gaga kept things relatively low-key (well, as low-key as Lady Gaga can be), but it didn’t take long for the Little Monsters to sniff her out.

While most fans admired her from a respectful distance, a lucky few managed to approach and chat briefly.

As she headed off, a small crowd had gathered to cheer her on — and one especially fortunate fan scored a signed copy of her Mayhem album as Gaga made her way to her car.

16 YEARS OF BEING LITTLE MONSTER AND I SAW HER NOSE RIGHT INFRONT OF ME WHILE I WAS GOING FOR A COFFEE BREAK AT MAXWELL HAWKER CENTRE??!?!?! FELT SURREAL!

This surprise appearance came between her four-night Lion City Mayhem concert series at the Singapore National Stadium that began in May 18.

With two more performances on May 21 and 24, one thing’s clear: Singapore’s in full Gaga fever. And now, so is table 171.