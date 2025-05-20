SINGAPORE, May 20 — All 30 people on board an Indonesia-registered vessel, Facific Memory II (rpt: FACIFIC), were rescued after it capsized near Pedra Branca on Tuesday, according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

In a statement, the agency said the MPA-operated Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) received information at about 7.20 am that a vessel had capsized with people in the water, approximately 14.6 nautical miles northeast of Pedra Branca.

MRCC Singapore, which coordinated the search and rescue operation, immediately issued navigational broadcasts for vessels in the vicinity to render assistance and directed a Liberia-registered bulk carrier, Andros Spirit, to rescue those in the water.

“The vessel arrived on scene shortly after and successfully rescued all 30 individuals that were on board Facific Memory II,” the statement said.

All those rescued will disembark in Batam, Indonesia. — Bernama