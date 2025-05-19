SINGAPORE, May 19 – Singaporean former actor Ian Fang was reportedly sentenced to 40 months in jail today after pleading guilty to sexual offences involving a 15-year-old girl.

Fang, whose full name is Fang Wei Jie, admitted to three counts of sexual penetration of a minor, while three additional similar charges were taken into consideration, along with one count each of obstruction of justice and stalking.

CNA reported his identity was previously shielded from public identification under a gag order, which was lifted in court today, although the identity of the victim remains protected.

The victim was reportedly saying she was now “emotionally stronger” and willing to bear the risk of being identified.

This comes as Fang’s lawyer Noelle Teoh opposed the lifting of the gag order on Fang’s name, citing concerns it might indirectly reveal the girl’s identity as at least 30 people had seen the pair together at social events.

In response, Deputy Public Prosecutor Lynda Lee assured the court that steps had been taken to remove all identifying information about the victim from court documents.

District Judge Eddy Tham agreed to lift the gag order on Fang’s identity while issuing a fresh gag order to prevent disclosure of any details that could lead to identifying the victim.

The offences occurred after the pair met at an entertainment event, with Fang then working as an acting teacher at a child modelling school catering to students aged four to 14.

Fang has since left acting and maintained a low profile before his legal troubles came to light.

In Singapore, statutory rape applies only to a sexual act with a minor below 14 under Section 376A of the Penal Code.