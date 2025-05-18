SINGAPORE, May 18 — A plan to repaint public housing flats in a heritage neighbourhood in Singapore has stirred rare public pushback, prompting authorities to let residents vote on the final colour scheme.

In Malaysia, it’s common for high-rise residents to be consulted or vote on building upgrades – but in Singapore, such decisions are usually left to town councils and grassroots leaders.

Residents of 14 Housing and Development Board (HDB) blocks in Tiong Bahru were caught off guard when they saw their ageing off-white and orange buildings getting a dramatic purple makeover.

One floor of Block 9A Boon Tiong Road was already painted in several shades of purple, including a dark plum that residents described as “gaudy”, The Straits Times reported today.

Complaints quickly surfaced, with many upset that they were not consulted before such a bold choice was made.

Singapore’s newly elected MP for the area, Foo Cexiang, has now stepped in to calm tensions.

He said he personally spoke to over 200 residents in recent days and confirmed that a vote will be held to decide the final colour scheme.

“It is also an opportunity to bring together residents and build a community,” he was quoted as saying.

Foo explained that two options are confirmed: the original purple theme or the current off-white and orange colours with some tweaks.

Other colour choices will also be included, but they have not been finalised.

He said there is no date yet for the poll, which will be held outside two community centres on Boon Tiong Road.

Foo also clarified that the dark plum shade seen on Block 9A was just a test and “not the colour that the architect envisioned”.

“We will not have that level of darkness for the proposed purple scheme,” he assured.

The purple idea came from discussions years ago between residents, architects, and then-MP Indranee Rajah.

In 2015, purple-blooming bougainvilleas were planted along Boon Tiong Road as part of a community event.

“The idea was to have a colour scheme that reflects the purple bougainvillea,” Foo was quoted as saying.

Indranee, who served as MP for the area from 2001 to 2025, now represents Pasir Ris-Changi GRC after winning in Singapore’s last general election.

So far, one block — 2A Boon Tiong Road — has already been painted in lilac tones,. The Straits Times reported.

Repainting had been scheduled for another 11 blocks, with gondolas already set up and some purple paint applied.

When asked why residents weren’t consulted earlier, Foo said there is no fixed rule on how MPs or grassroots advisers should handle repainting works.

He said he had spoken to Indranee, who encouraged him to work closely with both residents and architects to make necessary changes.

Foo said he hopes to minimise delays, with repainting set to begin around three to four weeks after a final decision is made.

In tightly managed Singapore, where community decisions are often top-down, the paint job row has sparked an unusual grassroots moment – and possibly a more colourful future for Tiong Bahru, depending on the vote.



