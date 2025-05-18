SINGAPORE, May 18 — A Singapore community cat found gravely injured near Block 326B Sumang Walk in Punggol earlier this week was likely the victim of a vehicular accident, the National Parks Board (NParks) has concluded.

The male tabby named Shere Khan was discovered on the morning of May 12, barely clinging to life at a loading bay, and was rushed to a veterinary clinic.

Despite emergency care, Shere Khan’s injuries were too severe and the cat had to be euthanised.

A vet report revealed blunt force trauma to the head, commonly associated with traffic accidents, NParks said in a statement yesterday.

“Based on the investigations and observations from the vet report, we did not find any overt evidence that the injuries were sustained due to a deliberate act of cruelty,” NParks added.

“It is likely that the cat had sustained its injuries due to a vehicular accident.”

The cat’s death sparked a wave of concern after animal welfare group Luni Singapore suggested the injuries were from “deliberate abuse” and appealed for witnesses and surveillance footage.

Shere Khan was under the care of Luni Singapore, which described the case as one of the most brutal it had encountered.

Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How acknowledged the public’s strong emotional response in a Facebook post on May 17.

“I am heartened by the outpouring of public concern on the safety and welfare of our community cats,” he said.

He added that NParks is consulting with stakeholders to strengthen animal protection laws, including harsher penalties for cruelty cases, under the ongoing review of the Animals and Birds Act.

NParks stressed that it takes all public feedback seriously and will continue investigating any information related to animal cruelty.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong also addressed the incident on Facebook earlier, urging compassion.

“Let us be a gracious society, and show kindness and compassion to animals,” he wrote.

Shere Khan’s case comes just days after a separate and deeply disturbing cat death in Yishun, where a feline named King Kong was speculated to have been disembowelled and had its eyes gouged out, Singapore media reported.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam condemned the Yishun case, calling it “appalling cruelty” and asking, “What kind of person will do this?”

Investigations into the Yishun incident are still ongoing.

The two cases have triggered renewed calls for stricter enforcement and heavier penalties against animal abusers.

Animal groups such as the Cat Welfare Society have ramped up community outreach and are urging residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious acts.



