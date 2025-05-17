KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — BTS member Jin’s latest music video (MV) for his English single Don’t Say You Love Me highlights iconic Singapore locations in a collaboration between the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and South Korean entertainment giant BigHit Music, The Straits Times reported.

Released on May 16, the MV prominently features the National Gallery, Gardens by the Bay, Goldhill Plaza, and five other landmarks as Jin and South Korean actress Shin Se-kyung portray a couple drifting apart. The track is the main single from Jin’s second solo EP Echo, launched on the same day.

The three-minute, 25-second video takes viewers across the Lion City’s attractions, including Anderson Bridge, Emerald Hill, Marina Bay, Keng Eng Kee Seafood, and the Singapore Flyer. Scenic shots include the pair running through the National Gallery, strolling Gardens by the Bay, and sharing moments in an apartment with a Marina Bay view.

Shin is also seen walking along Emerald Hill at night and dining at Keng Eng Kee Seafood, a Michelin-listed zi char spot in Bukit Merah, while Jin shot dramatic scenes atop Goldhill Plaza’s rooftop carpark.

STB’s executive director for North Asia, Serene Tan, described the partnership as leveraging K-pop’s global influence to showcase Singapore as a vibrant travel destination.

“Jin’s worldwide popularity provides a valuable platform to present Singapore’s charm in a highly engaging and relatable way,” she was quoted as saying.

STB previously collaborated with BTS member J-Hope and K-pop boy band Seventeen to produce short videos spotlighting Singapore during their world tour stops.

Tan added that STB is exploring more projects with K-content, including drama and variety show productions, to further inspire global travellers to visit Singapore.

The full MV can be viewed on BigHit Music’s official YouTube channel.