SINGAPORE, May 13 — Three political office-holders in Singapore are taking legal steps against a man who accused them online of links to convicted money launderer Su Haijin, a Fujian gang member at the centre of Singapore’s largest money laundering case.

The Straits Times (ST) reported today that Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat and labour chief Ng Chee Meng have sent legal letters to Facebook user Sng Chia Huat, also known as Rich Sng, demanding an apology and damages for defamatory posts.

In two Facebook posts, Sng claimed Ong and Chee knew Su had committed crimes but condoned his actions.

He also accused them of “dishonestly pretending not to know Su”, being “involved in or susceptible to corruption or bribery”, and being “part of a system that protects criminals like Su”.

In a joint statement on May 12, Ong and Chee said: “The allegations made by Sng in his posts are baseless and false.”

They warned that legal action will follow if Sng does not withdraw the claims, apologise, and pay damages — an amount not specified — by Friday. The money will be donated to charity.

“If Sng does not withdraw the false allegations and pay damages, the ministers will sue him to clear their names, and to uphold the clean and honest reputation of the Government,” the statement added.

Ng Chee Meng also responded, saying Sng had made “false, misleading and defamatory” claims about him.

“Through my lawyer, I have asked Sng to withdraw his false allegations and to apologise by 16 May 2025,” said Ng.

“If he does not do so, I will be compelled to take legal action against Sng.”

He, too, is asking for damages to be donated to charity.

The defamation claims follow social media posts about private dinners involving Su and several ministers. ST reported that tycoon Sam Goi hosted the dinners, attended by Cabinet ministers and businessmen.

Goi said Chee attended on November 19, 2020, Ong on May 10, 2022, and Ng on May 1, 2021. All three said they did not know Su personally and had no contact with him after investigations began.

Su, a Cypriot national, was among 10 foreigners convicted in a S$3 billion (RM10 billion) money laundering probe. He was sentenced to 14 months’ jail on April 4, 2024, and deported to Cambodia in May that year.