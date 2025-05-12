SINGAPORE, May 12 — Singaporean actress Eleanor Lee has addressed the public backlash following a leaked audio clip that allegedly featured her making derogatory remarks about Chinese nationals.

The controversy erupted after a 30-second recording was shared on Weibo last month by a netizen claiming to be Lee’s former assistant.

In the audio, a woman can be heard saying, “I’m doing this not for fame, but for money,” and “most people in China are idiots.”

On Saturday, Lee took to social media to clear the air and apologise for the turmoil caused.

She expressed her shock upon hearing the recording, stating, “I’m sorry to have caused so much controversy and taken up public resources. I was very shocked when I heard the recording. This was definitely not what I said.”

The 25-year-old actress, who is the daughter of Singaporean TV host Quan Yifeng and actor Peter Yu, explained her delay in responding, saying, “As to why I did not immediately stand up [to the allegations] is because we were still sorting out the facts, hoping to give everyone a satisfactory answer.”

She further emphasised her long-standing connection to China, having spent nearly half her life there.

“I’m now 26 and have spent close to half my life in China. Here, I’ve received many opportunities and have been able to shine in a career that I love. I have absolute love and gratitude towards this land,” Lee said.

The actress, who gained prominence in China after starring in an Apple China commercial in 2015, has built a successful career across Chinese TV series such as Solas Bistro (2017), My Poseidon (2019), and My Love, Enlighten Me (2020).

Her role in the 2020 film The Enchanting Phantom, a remake of the 1987 classic A Chinese Ghost Story, also garnered significant attention.

However, the recent scandal has affected her future projects.

Lee was reportedly set to star in the upcoming Chinese period drama The Journey of Legend, based on a novel by Malaysian author Woon Swee Oan.

Filming for the series wrapped up in October 2024, but following the uproar, Lee’s name has allegedly been removed from the cast list.

While the official premiere date remains unannounced, fans are speculating that the controversy may have impacted the show’s release.

Lee’s statement concludes with a commitment to proving her character through her actions.

“I also hope to prove my attitude with my actions and I welcome everyone to examine them moving forward,” she said.