SINGAPORE, May 12 — A woman was bitten by an otter near Jiak Kim Bridge at Robertson Quay in Singapore yesterday, prompting authorities to cordon off the area and step up patrols.

The National Parks Board (NParks) confirmed to The Straits Times (ST) that the location is a known habitat for smooth-coated otters with young pups.

While it did not disclose how many otters were involved or the extent of the woman’s injuries, it said members of the Otter Working Group rendered immediate assistance and are in touch with the woman’s family.

According to ST, the Otter Working Group comprises representatives from NParks, PUB, Mandai Wildlife Group, the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society, and other partners. It was formed to monitor and manage Singapore’s otter population amid growing human-wildlife encounters.

“To ensure public safety, NParks has stepped up patrols in the area and installed additional signage to remind visitors to keep a safe distance from the otters, particularly near their nursing site,” said How Choon Beng, NParks’ group director of wildlife management.

“Together with the Otter Working Group and our community of otter watchers, NParks monitors the otters regularly to better understand their population, distribution and movement patterns, and takes proactive measures to pre-empt or mitigate human-animal conflicts where possible.”

How stressed that otters are generally curious animals and will not attack unless provoked or if they feel threatened. He warned that adult otters may become defensive if they perceive danger to their pups.

The public is urged not to touch, feed, chase or corner the animals, especially when pups are present.

The incident comes amid past reports of similar encounters. In April 2022, a man was bitten on the calf while filming a large group of otters at Kallang Riverside Park.

In another case in November 2021, a man was attacked by otters during a morning walk in the Singapore Botanic Gardens.